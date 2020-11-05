Up to 40 people displaced in Lakewood apartment fire

A two-alarm fire burned through at least 12 apartment units in Lakewood on Monday morning.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Up to 40 people were displaced in an apartment fire in Lakewood on Monday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out about 2 a.m. at Pacific Ridge Apartments in the 13000 block of Lincoln Ave. Southwest, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Shericka Swearington, who lives in the apartment complex, said she was alerted to the fire when someone started banging on her door.

“I looked out the door, and we just saw all these flames coming out,” said Swearington. “And I just tried to grab what we could and get out, but the flames were coming so fast. It burned so quick.”

Three people were injured, two of whom had minor injuries and were treated on scene. One man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to West Pierce Fire.

At least 16 units were damaged by the fire, and between 30 and 40 people were displaced. The Red Cross put families up in a hotel.

Swearington said they lost everything in the fire.

“Everything is gone,” Swearington said.