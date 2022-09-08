Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity

Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity.

Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Corbett Ford told KING 5 that shots were reportedly fired from inside the home. However, it's unclear what, if anything, the suspect was shooting at.

Out of caution, SWAT and a crisis negotiation team were called to the scene, according to Ford.

It's an isolated incident, but people are being told to avoid the area and neighbors are being told to stay inside. Some of the surrounding homes have been evacuated, Ford said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.