Kirkland woman raises awareness for ALS

Cerebral palsy isn’t stopping her from trying to go over 200 miles to break the record set for the longest distance on a chin-controlled wheelchair within 24 hours.

REDMOND, Wash. — A Kirkland woman is trying to break a world record by going the longest distance on a chin-controlled wheelchair within 24 hours.

Tania Finlayson started the ride Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., riding from Redmond to Bothell on the Sammamish River Trail. She continued overnight with laps in a lit parking lot at Marymoor Park. Wednesday morning she returned to the Sammamish River Trail. She has until 4 p.m. Wednesday to surpass the previous record of 284 miles.

Born with cerebral palsy, Finlayson is trying to raise awareness and funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Friends and family of Finlayson say this isn’t the first time she has tackled such a mission.

“She’s sort of an extreme sports fanatic,” said Steve, an official witness and friend of Finlayson.

Several years ago, Finlayson rode from Everett to Portland to raise money for Guide Dogs of America. She raised over $143,000, according to her husband, Ken. The trip took five days and covered 300 miles.

"It's amazing. She’s nonverbal, wheelchair-bound and trying to break a world record,” said Machelle Landreth, a friend of Finlayson. “She's just amazing.”

Finlayson’s wheelchair tows a generator behind it, keeping her chair’s batteries fully charged. The generator also powers two phones, which track her distance, along with a GPS.

Finlayson’s husband said he was not surprised when she said she wanted to try for the record.

“It comes from her heart,” said Ken Finlayson. “Anybody who is disabled has challenges. And sometimes people look for excuses and she looks for opportunities."