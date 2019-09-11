SEATTLE — A King County Metro bus was involved in a collision Saturday afternoon in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

It happened at the intersection of Boren Avenue and Seneca Street.

The collision blocked all northbound lanes of Boren Avenue from University Street to Seneca Street while Seattle police and firefighters worked to clean things up.

It's unclear how the accident happened, but the bus ended up crashing into a window of an apartment along the street. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Seattle police said there were no significant injuries to anyone involved.

All lanes at Boren Avenue and Seneca Street reopened after the bus was towed away.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.