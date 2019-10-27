SEATTLE — Fire departments throughout King County held a Future Women in EMS/Fire Workshop this weekend in Seattle. The event is for women interested in pursuing careers in fire or emergency services.

Women ages 18 and older had the opportunity to put on firefighting gear, try out equipment, and hear from female firefighters currently working in the field.

“It’s a really cool opportunity,” said Niki Fausset, an attendee of the workshop.

Fausset recently quit her job as a tech project manager wanting to pursue something more meaningful. She is using the workshop to get hands-on experience before taking her firefighter exam next month.

The next workshop will be held on April 25-26 at the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

You can email futurewomenems@kingcounty.gov for more information.