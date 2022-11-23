'Tis the season to scam': Kent police warn of USPS scam preying on victims

The Kent Police Department warned its residents of a "somewhat legit looking" text or email scam that has been reported.

KENT, Wash. — Tis the season to scam, according to the Kent Police Department.

The scam starts with a notice from the United States Postal Services (USPS), saying they have a problem with the mailing address. The Kent Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the "graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us."

Police said the scammer will ask for the correct address or they will say you will be charged $1.99 per day for a package they are storing for you because the address was wrong by the sender. The scammer will ask for an additional $3 delivery fee and to click on their links to see the issue.

Police want the public to stop right there and avoid clicking the links because this is a scam. The goal is to start using your credit or debit card info to quickly add up charges.

"This is a great time for this scam," the department said in the Facebook post. "Everyone is ordering online, and not all packages are delivered when we expect them. Scammers know this and prey on your fear. If you are really concerned about a purchase, call the seller, or contact the legit mailing site as they usually have tracking options. Do NOT enter your info. Whatever is in that box you're waiting for, isn't worth having someone empty out your account."