Kent voters to decide $495 million school bond

Special election ballots are due tomorrow by 8 p.m.

KENT, Wash. — The April Special Election is tomorrow. Ballots are due by 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

In Kent, voters will decide on a $495 million school improvement bond. The money would be an investment to make schools more modern and safer. It is a measure that needs a 60% majority to pass.

In Downtown Kent on Monday, at Maggie’s on Meeker, the café was filled with conversations. At Donald and Carol Crosby’s table, the topic included taxes.

“It is worth it to me if it doesn’t go up,” said Donald Crosby in reference to what it would require for him to vote yes on the bond.

"The education of our children is probably one of the most important things we can think about,” said Carol Crosby.

The couple said they had not cast their ballots as of Monday morning.

"The taxes keep going up and we don't get what we are supposed to get with those taxes,” Donald Crosby added.

"A lot of times really, your concerns are what stops you from making a vote, and being heard is important to alleviate your concerns,” said Brooke Valentine, a volunteer with Citizens for Kent Schools.

"I've spent a lot of time texting voters,” said Valentine.

She's also been going door-to-door, talking to people before Tuesday's special election.

The Kent School District says a measure that aims to make major repairs, replacements, and upgrades to enhance safety and improve schools will cost taxpayers around $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed value based on projected tax rates.

For a $600,000 home, the estimated annual payment would be more than $2,100.

According to the Kent School District, improvement projects include upgrades to access control, communication systems, alarm systems, security camera replacements, ADA improvements, reader boards and increased space for counseling services at middle schools.

“The district will also use bond proceeds to modernize elementary schools to accommodate pre-K education, and to repair, remodel, and upgrade school and administrative buildings districtwide, including improvements to HVAC, technology, boilers, roofs and interior and exterior paint. In addition, the district will upgrade all parking lot lights, improve outdoor facilities at all school sites, including inclusive playgrounds at our elementary schools, new field buildings, upgrades to bleachers and synthetic fields at secondary sites,” the district’s website said.

On King County's website, a statement in opposition claims it's an effort to "take more of your hard-earned money and use it to fund their pet projects" and encourages a no vote.

But Valentine sees the value in voting yes.

"Both of my kids went all the way through Kent school district. I've been involved in the PTA, and you really see the need,” said Valentine. “In South King County, we are underfunded.”

"As long as the taxes don't go up, I support it,” said Donald Crosby. "Kids are the future.”