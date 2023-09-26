135 people from Kentridge High School recommended for tuberculosis testing

This comes after a person from the school tested positive for active tuberculosis, says Seattle & King County Public Health.

KENT, Wash — Over 100 people from Kentridge High School are now recommended to be evaluated for tuberculosis after a school community member was diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to the Seattle & King County Public Health.

The 135 people were contacted based on the time spent exposed to the diagnosed person within an indoor space. The exposure happened between March through September 2023.

Tuberculosis is spread through coughs and sneezes but is less likely to spread than the cold or flu. In order to be infected with tuberculosis, a person typically must be exposed to it more than once and for a prolonged amount of time within a confined space.

If those who were contacted were diagnosed with latent tuberculosis, they could have treatment recommended in order to not develop active tuberculosis in the future. This dormant form of the disease is not infectious and does not cause illness. According to health officials, around 100,000 people in King County have latent tuberculosis, and 5% of those who do, develop the active version within two years. Another 5% will develop active tuberculosis over the rest of their lifetime.

The person diagnosed with active tuberculosis is being treated and is not considered a risk of being contagious. Treatment for the disease usually takes six to nine months and includes readily available antibiotics. In 2022, there were 111 cases of active TB and four deaths related to the infectious disease.