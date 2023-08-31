Juvenile suspects fire shots outside Des Moines elementary school

Police are searching for the four involved suspects; Two suspects also attempted to carjack a woman when fleeing from the scene.

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are searching for juvenile suspects who fired shots at each other outside of a Des Moines elementary school on Thursday afternoon. There are no victims reported at this time.

Two sets of two boys were in the field of North Hill Elementary School when they took out guns and began shooting at each other, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

All of the suspects fled on foot in opposite directions. Two of the suspects attempted to carjack a woman who was arriving home, but they were unsuccessful, police said.

Officers are searching the area and gathering more information.

North Hill Elementary students and staff have not yet returned to classrooms for the 2023-2024 school year. The first day of school is Wednesday, Sept. 6.

