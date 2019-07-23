Motorcyclists in Washington State will soon be required to carry liability insurance or risk being fined.

Amanda Gualderama, an insurance expert, said motorcyclists have a higher risk of death or injury in the event of an accident than other drivers do.

The insurance requirement is meant to mitigate some of the costs if an accident were to occur.

If a motorcyclist is caught without insurance, they could face a fine of $550 or more, Gualderama said.

If a motorcyclist without insurance is in an accident where someone is injured, their license could be revoked.

The insurance mandate goes into effect on July 28.