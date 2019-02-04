Parents to more than 1,200 students were notified that their kids could be at risk due to improperly sterilized medical equipment.

Neighborcare Health has notified 1,250 people who were treated at several of its dental clinics that staff failed to properly sterilize dental instruments at a dozen schools in Seattle and Vashon Island. The primary health care provider for low-income people advised them to get tested for hepatitis B and C, and HIV.

The risk of infection is low and the testing is precautionary, according to the King County Department of Health, which is working with Neighborcare.

"We immediately re-trained all school-based dental staff in sterilization processes and policies. We will also reassure that all new and current dental assistants across the Neighborcare Health organization are following sterilization procedures. We continue to review our processes and policies and refine our standards as necessary to ensure that we operate in a manner consistent with our nonprofit mission to provide safe and high-quality care to our patients," Neighborcare Health's statement read in part.

Testing will be proved to patients at no cost.

Neighborcare Health said the following schools where dental services are offered were potentially impacted:

Seattle

Denny International Middle School

Chief Sealth International High School

Van Asselt Elementary

Mercer Middle School

Roxhill Elementary

West Seattle Elementary

Highland Park Elementary

Madison Middle School

Beacon Hill International

Bailey Gazert Elementary