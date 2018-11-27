On #GivingTuesday consumers turn their attention to helping others following the shopping frenzy of the Thanksgiving weekend.

The annual event sparks millions in charitable donations worldwide. Volunteers are expected to pledge thousands of hours to assist their neighbors and those in need.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says charity scams are common during the holidays. The secretary's website offers donors one spot to look at all charities registered in Washington state.

Urgency is a tell-tale sign of a scam. Wyman and the Better Business Bureau advised donors to research charities before making a contribution. Charities demanding on the spot donations should raise immediate red flags.

"Take time to ask them to send you information, get it in writing, go to [the secretary of state's website], make calls, contact the charity yourself," Wyman said.

If you think you've been the victim of a scam, contact the Attorney General's office immediately.

#GivingTuesday, launched in 2012, is the brainchild of New York City's 92nd Street Y, which, along with the United Nations Foundation, designated the 24-hour period as a time for consumers to encourage each other through social media to donate their time, talents or cash to a cause or organization.

The day dedicated to philanthropy came on the heels of a holiday weekend that saw record-breaking sales as shoppers chased steep discounts rolled out by retailers from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

