Planned safe parking for those living in RVs in Interbay will eventually become pickleball courts

Construction for a pickleball facility and apartment complex isn't set to begin until 2025 and until then plans for the RV lot are moving forward.

SEATTLE — Work is underway to convert a 35,000-square-foot space, just south of the Ballard Bridge into a fully staffed, safe RV parking lot that will eventually host as many as 10 tiny homes.

The project is the work of the Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI), a group that is responding to building permits filed with the City of Seattle for the same location that calls for a mixed-use apartment building complete with as many as 22 pickleball courts.

The contact for the pickleball court project, listed on the permit application, did not respond to KING 5’s request for comment. The financier of the project is Seattle Storm Co-Owner Virginia Gilder.



“I think there is some confusion that the pickleball court is somehow kicking us out or that we’re being pushed out, or it’s slowing us down, it’s neither of those things. We’re still moving forward and will move in as planned in about six weeks or so,” said Jon Grant, chief strategy officer for the LIHI.

Back in May, a packed community meeting was held and neighbors pushed back against what they were told was a done deal. LIHI officials are clarifying that they have a five-year lease with the property owner.