The return of regular rainfall in our region has emergency officials reminding people to help keep storm drains clear.

If you see a clogged drain, country officials encourage you to clear the debris as water can back up quickly.

"Rake leaves and debris away from storm drains to keep them clear. This will help avoid flooding streets and damage to personal property," Bellevue Fire OEM tweeted earlier this week.

Keep your family safe with these storm tips

Seattle's Adopt-a-Drain program encourages residents in neighborhoods to look after nearby drains and clear them of debris year round.

Here's a list of safety guidelines for clearing storm drains from the city's website.

Clear only drains next to the curb. Clear from curbside, not out in the street.

Watch out for traffic. Don’t clear drains that are in the middle of a street.

Be careful of standing water to avoid slipping or stepping on sharp objects.

If children are helping, make sure adults are supervising.

Don’t try to lift storm drain grates. They are very heavy.

Let our crews handle garbage or any hazards in the catch basin. Clear surface debris only.

