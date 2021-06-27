Heat wave creates additional challenges for crews battling Auburn apartment fire

The blistering hot conditions made it hard for those forced out of their apartments by a fire in Auburn Saturday evening.

The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of Auburn Way South. Two apartment units were damaged but no one was hurt.

Since utilities were shut down for the entire apartment building, more than 30 people were forced outside, and some of the residents quickly felt the impact of Saturday's heat.

"It's been very warm," said Jessica Reed, while holding Silas, her baby grandson. "He's extremely overheated and overtired."

Reed rushed to the complex to help her daughter whose apartment is below the units that burned.

"They can't go back in and their car is blocked in, so they can't leave," Reed explained.

Fortunately, baby Silas found himself among the residents receiving some relief, thanks to the firefighters.

"They are being amazed. They brought ice, they brought cooling fans over, water for everybody," Reed said.

As those crews rushed in to help residents, firefighters realized they were in need of more help too.

"Because of how hot it is we had to call in additional resources because we were rotating crews so frequently," said Will Aho with Renton Regional Fire Authority.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.