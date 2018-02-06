After a massive community clean-up at Eagle Falls last year, graffiti is back again.

"It's not unexpected. The clean-up was never supposed to be the end solution. It was supposed to be a start to the solution," Christian Knight said. "This is a broken window. It sends a signal not just here at Eagle Falls but along the whole valley that this kind of behavior is acceptable in this valley and it's not."

The popular kayaking and whitewater rafting spot is plagued with graffiti, despite high foot traffic. There are no signs telling people it's not allowed. Community members rallied together last August to scrub the rock, but it didn't take long for the spray paint to return.

How does it feel to do all that work, only to see the graffiti back?

"It's astonishment as to why anybody feels they have to come out here to a place that's so naturally beautiful and try to improve on it with a message they think they need to come up with," said Irene Nash.

Knight and others are asking for government officials and land agencies to help with signage and law enforcement.

"Put yourself in the position of someone who comes out here to commune with nature or commune with God or just have a moment of peace in a natural environment and they get here and it looks like the side of a railroad car in Detroit," Nash said.

