Gig Harbor homeowner shoots, kills intruder

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A Gig Harbor homeowner shot and killed an intruder late Sunday night.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that a 48-year-old man broke into the home near Lombard Drive Northwest and Rosedale Street Northwest around 10 p.m.

The homeowner confronted the intruder, who was intoxicated, and shot him.

The intruder died on the scene.

Deputies learned that the intruder has a family member who lives near the home. Detectives believe that may have been where the man was intending to go.

The homeowner was not arrested.