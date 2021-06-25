WATCH LIVE: Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for murder of George Floyd

Four family members of George Floyd spoke at the sentencing hearing, followed by Derek Chauvin's mother, who said "My son is a good man."

MINNEAPOLIS — More than two months after the world watched the trial of Derek Chauvin, all eyes are back on Minneapolis as he receives his sentence for the murder of George Floyd.

The former Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced Friday for the May 2020 death that was captured on video and reverberated across the globe, sparking mass protests of racism and police brutality. Bystander footage shot by teenager Darnella Frazier showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck at the intersection of 38th and Chicago for more than nine minutes while Floyd called out, “I can’t breathe.” The jury saw that video, along with many other angles of Floyd’s arrest and detainment by Chauvin and three other former officers, throughout the weeks-long trial. They took less than 10 hours to reach a verdict.

On April 20, that jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts – second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder – in Floyd’s death, making him the first white police officer to be found guilty of murdering a Black man in Minnesota.

The sentencing hearing began at 1:30 p.m. Friday with victim impact statements. George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, was the first family member to share her grief.

"I ask about him all the time," she said on a video that was played for the court. Gianna said she asks, "How did my dad get hurt?"

She was asked on the video if she wishes her dad was still here, and she responded, "Yeah, but he is."

Gianna said if she could say one thing to her dad it would be, "I miss you and I love you."

Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams spoke in person, saying it was "humanly impossible" to convey the depth of what his family is feeling.

"You may see us cry, but the full extent of our pain and trauma will never be seen with the naked eye," he said. "The heartbreak and hurt goes far beyond any tears we could ever cry."

Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, held back tears as he spoke.

"On May 25, 2020, my brother was murdered. Everyone knows, by Derek Chauvin," he said. "The facts of this case were proven beyond a reasonable doubt and three guilty verdicts have been rendered. The situation has really affected me and my family."

He said any family that has been through something like this is part of a "fraternity."

"It's not one of those fraternities that you enjoy," he said. "Over this last year and months, I actually talked to a few people and I wanted to know from the man himself, 'Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother's neck? When you knew that he posed no threat anymore, and he was handcuffed, why you didn't at least get up. Why you stayed there.'"

The final victim impact statement came from George Floyd's brother Philonise. He recounted the overnight transition a year ago from being a trucker, to speaking to the public on a global stage on behalf of his brother.

"Every day I have begged for justice to be served, reliving the execution of George," he said. "I haven't had a real night's sleep because of the nightmares I constantly have, hearing my brother beg and plead for his life over and over again. I have had to sit through each day of officer Derek Chauvin's trial and watch the video of George dying for hours over and over again. For an entire year I had to relive George being tortured to death."

Philonise Floyd asked Judge Cahill to give the maximum sentence.

"George's life mattered," he said. "My niece Gianna, she needs closure."

Derek Chauvin's mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, spoke to the judge on her son's behalf. She said Chauvin has been portrayed as an "aggressive, heartless and uncaring person" and a racist. She said that is far from the truth.

"I want this court to know that none of these things are true, and that my son is a good man," she said. "The public will never know the loving and caring man that he is, that his family does. Even though I have not spoken publicly, I have always supported him 100% and I always will."

Pawlenty described Chauvin as a dedicated police officer and said he has a "big heart."

"Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day," she said. "I've seen the toll it has taken on him. I believe a lengthy sentence will not serve Derek well. When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me."

Because the three charges are for the same "course of conduct," or related to the same crime, the sentence for the most serious count determines how long Chauvin stays in prison. That crime is second-degree unintentional murder, and under Minnesota sentencing guidelines the presumptive sentence is 12 and a half years for a person without a criminal record. However, the statute allows for an upward departure if there are "aggravating factors."

Prosecutors argued there were five specific aggravating factors, and on May 12, Judge Peter Cahill agreed with the state on four of them:

Defendant abused a position of trust and authority

Defendant treated George Floyd with particular cruelty

Children were present during the commission of the offense

Defendant committed the crime as a group with the active participation of at least three other persons

Cahill ruled that one aggravating factor was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt: that Floyd was particularly vulnerable during the detainment.

Friday morning ahead of the sentencing, Cahill denied Chauvin's requests for a new trial, and for a "Schwartz hearing" into potential juror misconduct. Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, can still appeal those rulings.

Because of the aggravating factors, Cahill can sentence Chauvin to a statutory maximum of 40 years, but experts say that's highly unlikely because prosecutors have only asked for a 30-year sentence. Legal experts say 30 years is likely the maximum, and Cahill could sentence Chauvin to less than that. The defense asked for a lesser sentence or probation.

In Minnesota, typically two-thirds of a sentence is served in prison and the rest on probation.

State sentencing guidelines recommend a maximum of 15 years for a person with no criminal history for second-degree murder. Prosecutors are generally hesitant to ask for more than double that when they request an upward departure, due to the possibility of an appeal if the sentence is much heavier than comparable cases.

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank gave an argument Friday on behalf of the state, asking for a double departure from the "top of the box" of 15 years in the sentencing guidelines, up to 30 years.

"This is not the typical second-degree unintentional murder," he said.

Frank went over some of the aggravating factors the judge is considering, including the abuse of trust and authority.

"We trust police officers," he said. "We trust them when we need help. We call them, we trust that they're going to take care of the problems that they're assigned to deal with. We trust them. We also give them great authority, we give them great power."

Frank talked through the last moments of George Floyd's life, calling attention to what he called the "dismissive" attitude of Chauvin as Floyd begged for breath.

"That is particularly cruel," he said. "This is not a momentary gunshot, punch to the face. This is nine and a half minutes of cruelty to a man who was helpless and just begging for his life."

The Hennepin County Government Center will be closed to the public for the day in order to keep the location secure, according to the county.

This week Cahill granted a request for Chauvin to be sentenced in civilian clothes, which is common at criminal sentencing hearings.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton plan to hold a news conference outside the Hennepin County Courthouse after the sentencing.

Three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. Their joint trial is scheduled for March 2022.