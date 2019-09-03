As a pastor in the United Methodist Church, Tony Brown feels the need to speak out for those who can't.

As a married, gay man, he feels the need to speak out for clergy who can't.

"My heart hurts for those who remain closeted in order to do what they feel God has called them to do," he said.

Brown has led Port Townsend's Trinity United Methodist Church for seven years.

Last week, the church's governing body voted to continue a ban on gay clergy as well as same sex marriage, and clamp down on the enforcement of those rules.

That means Brown could be removed from the pulpit.

"I feel protected by our leaders here in the Northwest, but I think there's going to be, for lack of a better word, a witch hunt to root out anyone performing same sex marriages or who are LGBT," says Brown.

That attitude stands in stark contrast to everything Brown holds true about the church, a place he believes should embrace all with compassion and love.

He believes UMC does great work around the world, feeding the hungry and caring for countless women and children.

Brown believes that is what the church should be concerned with.

"It doesn't matter when you're providing water for somebody in Africa if you're gay or straight."

Brown said local church leaders have expressed their support for him and the LGBT community, as has the congregation at Trinity.

The Sunday after the General Conference vote, brightly dressed church members formed a human rainbow of solidarity.

The pastor is also hanging a pride flag outside the church emblazoned with the words "All Means All."

Said Brown, "We want people to know we don't expect anyone to have to be something they're not in order to be part of what we are."