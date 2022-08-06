During Washington’s annual Free Fishing Weekend, residents and non-residents can fish or harvest shellfish across the state from June 11 to 12.

WASHINGTON — Anglers across Washington will be able to fish without a license from June 11 to 12 during the state's Free Fishing Weekend event, according to a press release.

During Washington’s annual event, residents and non-residents can fish or harvest shellfish across the state for those two days in any waters open to fishing, without the need for a fishing license.

“If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing or any of the other unique opportunities Washington offers, Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect time,” Steve Caromile, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fish program manager said in a written statement. “It’s easier than ever to get started fishing, and it’s also a great time to introduce someone to fishing without the need to buy a license.”

During the Free Fishing Weekend, visitors are also not required to have a car access pass or a Discover Pass for day visits to any Washington state park or any land managed by the WDFW.

Some places where people can fish during the free fishing weekend include the following:

Trout and bass in lowland lakes, and in the many rivers open to gamefish throughout the state. People can use visit the WDFW and look for places to go fishing and check which lakes have recently been stocked.

Lingcod, cabezon and rockfish on the Washington coast. People are not required to have a boat to fish.

Salmon fishing on much of the lower Columbia River. See open dates and regulations for the different portions of the river here.