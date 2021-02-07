VERIFY: Fireworks do's and don'ts for a safe holiday

Don't let your Fourth of July celebration turn into tragedy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — For many, the Fourth of July means BBQ, flags, and most notably...fireworks! But if not handled carefully - your day could end badly because of a firework mishap.

Fireworks are pretty and they've become a holiday tradition. But they can also be very dangerous.

Question:

Is it ever safe to use fireworks?

Sources:

What we found out:

Some of the do's...

Make sure there's always an adult present during firework activities, even with things like sparklers. These can burn at temperatures of around 2,000 degrees. That's hot enough to melt certain metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose close by in case of a fire, and when you're finished and fireworks are done burning, douse them in water before throwing them away to prevent any trash fires.

And be sure to check if and where fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Keep pets inside and make sure they have tags and microchips in case they do get out.

...and some of the don'ts:

Young children should never be allowed to ignite fireworks.

You should back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting the fireworks.

There should never be any part of your body placed directly over firework devices when lighting the fuse.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that may not have ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Never carry them in your pockets or shoot them from anything metal, glass or from your hands.