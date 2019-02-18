Firefighters rushed to a massive fire Monday morning tearing through a feed and pet store in Bellingham.
Hohl's Feed & Seed caught fire around 5 a.m.
The Bellingham Police Dept. said firefighters were able to rescue some of the small animals inside the store.
Police blocked E Magnolia Street between Railroad Avenue and N State Street.
Hohl's is located in the 1300 block of Railroad Avenue.
No people were injured, according to a tweet by the Bellingham Fire Dept.
RAW: SkyKING aerials above pet store fire
The extent of the damage is not yet known. But aerial footage shows the building's roof completely destroyed.