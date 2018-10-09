Dozens of families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Federal Way apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at The Retreat at Maple Hill apartments in the 32000 block of 20th Lane SW.

Firefighters say the fire started in one of the units and quickly spread to others. The roof in at least two units caved in as fire crews poured water through the roof to douse the flames. Fire officials say four units were impacted.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the call, with South King Fire and Rescue as the lead agency. Within hours, the fire was out.

No one was injured, but at least 20 families were displaced. The Red Cross was helping the families find shelter. Two dogs were rescued by neighbors, and one cat was reported missing.

Firefighters planned to remain at the scene overnight to put out hot spots and secure the building, which sustained a lot of water damage.

