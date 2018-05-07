Staff Sergeant Bryan Black of Puyallup was one of four green berets killed in an ambush attack in Niger last year. His family came together in Puyallup to celebrate him on Independence Day.

“It’s a time to be reflective that what we have here is very expensive, this isn’t free,” said Hank Black, Sgt. Bryan Black’s father.

Their daughter-in-law Michelle Black, Sgt. Black’s wife, brought their two children from North Carolina to spend time with the family. Michelle says she can see pieces of her husband in both of their children.

“I tell them every day the only way I can get through this is because you guys are here,” Michelle said.

The last 10 months have been a process of healing and remembering. Michelle is searching for a book agent, as she put the finishing touches on a manuscript about her husband’s story. She has spent months interviewing members of his special forces team.

“I detail all of those things through the end of the ambush to the bodies coming back and the base,” Michelle said.

She’s fighting through the pain because it’s worth it.

“It’s not just another soldier dying, there’s more than just him involved you know,” she said, “I actually detail what it’s like to tell your kids something like that. It’s probably one of the most emotionally brutal chapters I’ve ever written, but I think it’s good for people to hear.”

Sgt. Black’s mother, Karen, worked with the City of Puyallup to raise money to install chess tables at Pioneer Park. Black was a championship chess player.

“When you have a terrible loss you don’t want it to just stay as a loss, I really hope that we can move forward and do something positive and to get kids excited and do things that are both fun and good for them,” said Karen.

A dedication ceremony will be held Thursday at Pioneer Park in Puyallup at 6 p.m.

People are invited to come out and play chess to celebrate the game and Sergeant Black's legacy.

