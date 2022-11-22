West Thurston Fire chief: failed levies will bring layoffs, station closures

The chief says more than half of the agency's firefighters will be laid off if two west Thurston County fire levies end up failing to pass.

The department ran two levies in the November elections.

With 1,500 votes to still be processed by Thurston County, neither of the measures has the necessary 60 percent majority to pass.

“It’s devastating, financially devastating to the fire department,” said Smith.

Smith said 16 of his department’s 30 employees have been told their positions will be eliminated in August 2023.

Three of the department's five stations, ones in Maytown, Scott Lake, and Rochester are set to close indefinitely on Dec. 1.

Smith said the closures and layoffs will increase response times.

“That is going to lead to some impact on life-saving efforts, property conservation,” said Smith. “It’s going to be difficult and concerning.”

Smith said closing the stations could cause insurance rates to rise in neighborhoods that may face longer response times.

The levies asked for voters to approve property tax increases from 97 cents for every $100,000 a home is worth to $1.50 for every $100,000 of appraised value.

Smith said the agency will likely try and pass another levy next August to prevent layoffs and perhaps provide funding to reopen the stations closing next month.