Fatal hit-and-run in Everett under investigation

A portion of Evergreen Way was closed during the investigation.

EVERETT, Wash. — A fatal hit-and-run collision is under investigation in Everett Wednesday morning.

Everett police have confirmed that a woman was hit by a dark SUV early Wednesday morning. A 911 caller reported seeing the driver of the dark SUV exit their vehicle after hitting the woman, look at the victim and then get back in their car and flee southbound on Evergreen Way.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

No further victim information was available at this time, but the collision is still under investigation.