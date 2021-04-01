Evacuation orders lifted in downtown Snoqualmie after natural gas leak detected

Puget Sound Energy crews continue to investigate the gas leak that was found near the intersection of Railroad Ave. Southeast and Southeast Newton St.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A small portion of downtown Snoqualmie had to be evacuated Sunday due to a natural gas leak in the area.

The gas leak was found near the intersection of Railroad Ave. Southeast and Southeast Newton St. Sunday afternoon. Residents within one block of the leak were evacuated to the Snoqualmie City Hall, according to a city spokesperson.

Evacuation orders were lifted shortly after 6 p.m. and residents returned to their homes.

Southeast Newton St. between Railroad Ave. and Maple Ave. remains temporarily closed due to the leak.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) crews are at the scene investigating. The leak appears to be small, on a two-inch gas mainline, according to a PSE spokesperson.

Snoqualmie police and firefighters responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon to assist with evacuating the area.

The executive director for the Northwest Railway Museum in downtown Snoqualmie said the gas leak is not connected to the museum. It's happening on the street in front of the museum, which has been under construction.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.