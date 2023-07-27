Missing Tukwila teen last seen at Renton Safeway almost one week ago

The 14-year-old was last seen on July 21 near the downtown Renton Safeway. Investigators said she may be headed to Chicago.

TUKWILA, Wash — An Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) was activated on Monday for a teen that was last seen in Tukwila almost a week ago.

Malaya Dorsey, 14, was reportedly last seen on July 21 near the downtown Renton Safeway and surrounding areas, according to the Renton Police Department (RPD). The 14-year-old was possibly seen on July 22 at the same location, police said in a release. The Washington State Patrol activated its EMPA on Monday, three days after Dorsey was reportedly last seen. The alert indicated that the teenager may be headed to Chicago.

Dorsey is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 115 pounds, according to a description in a RPD release. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and curly shoulder-length hair, but she was wearing her hair in braids when she left her home. The missing teen left her home wearing a black dress and white coat. Police said unconfirmed tips from the public mention that Dorsey was wearing a pink shirt with blue shorts and high heels when she was last seen.

Police said there have been reports that Dorsey was seen "being put into the back of a black Tahoe." Surveillance footage from the Renton Safeway showed a teen entering a black Tahoe, but detectives determined on Wednesday that it was not Dorsey in the video.

Investigators said there may be indications the 14-year-old was talking to an unknown adult man online prior to her disappearance.

Police asked the public to call 911 or the Tukwila Police Department as soon as possible if they have any information on Dorsey's whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.