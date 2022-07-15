Former Eastside firefighters file $170 million-plus claim following vaccine mandate dispute

Some of them say they're less focused on money- and more hopeful there's still a chance to get their jobs back.

Example video title will go here for this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A group of former Eastside Fire and Rescue firefighters say they're filing tort claims for millions of dollars worth of damages, citing expected lost wages, mental anguish and defamation of character.

Rocky Martinez said he worked for Eastside for nearly two decades before the state's vaccine mandate took effect.

"Things were great up until the mandate took effect, it's kind of disheartening because all the time, energy, blood sweat and tears, the sacrifices, missing family events, those types of things for Eastside, and then I was treated worse than garbage," Martinez said.

Eastside's Chief said the department gave firefighters an opportunity to apply for exemptions and accommodations, though the firefighters filing claims disagree about the fairness of the process.

"We don't want to file a lawsuit, this doesn't help anybody, it doesn't help the community to file litigation against Eastside fire because ultimately it's not the fire chief, it's not the board of directors that are paying that- it's the constituents and the taxpayers, that have to suffer that loss," Martinez said.

Eastside Fire and Rescue released a statement in response to questions about the tort claims, saying:

"Eastside Fire & Rescue continues to prioritize the health and safety of our communities by aligning with the governor's proclamation and the Covid-19 mandate.

The organization is not aware of any tort claims against the department. However, Eastside Fire & Rescue cannot comment on any ongoing legal action or any threat of legal action by any organization.