New Eastside center giving shelter to teens, young adults in need will soon open

A major investment has been made today in Kirkland where a new teen and young adult shelter is working to open its doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A major investment was made in Kirkland on Tuesday, where a new shelter is working to open its doors.

The new Willows Youth Services Center will provide emergency shelter as well as mental and behavioral health services to teens and young adults. On Tuesday, Congressmember Suzan DelBene delivered a $1 million check to help expand the center's capacity and services.

"We always aspired to have a space where we can maintain the dignity of our clients," said Paul Lwali, president and CEO of Friends of Youth. The 7,000-square-foot space in Kirkland will be able to offer beds to 35 young adults between 18 and 24-years-old.

Lwali's organization sees 192 youth looking for shelter each year.

"The quick math says there's a lot of young people that are finding or looking for alternatives," Lwali said.

"It fills an incredible need of the community," said DelBene, adding that it's just "one piece of a puzzle" as leaders work toward meeting the needs of the region.

"The area with the most desperation is not the teens, it's the littles because it starts down here with the chronic kids," said Lori Helmy, whose daughter has been in and out of psychiatric and behavioral care.

Helmy said parents are struggling and having to compete over bed space.

"It's all a competition and this isn't volleyball, these are our kids' lives," Helmy said.

Rep. DelBene said it's a multi-pronged approach but the government needs to fund counselors and special education.

"The Federal Government said it was going to meet 40% of that need when legislation was originally put in place and we've never met that 40% level," DelBene said.

Lwali said the nonprofit operates a separate shelter for kids ages 7 to 17 but it has far fewer beds.

"There is a huge need for under 18 services for minors," Lwali said.

He believes this shelter is just as necessary.

"There's young people lining up at intake time looking for a bed."