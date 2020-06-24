Dozens of Pride flags stolen from downtown Burien

Burien leaders discovered that 38 of the 40 Pride flags installed downtown in honor of Pride Month had been removed and stolen, and now police are investigating.

BURIEN, Wash. — Almost all of the city of Burien's Pride flags were stolen from downtown this week and the police are now investigating the incident.

Burien city leaders discovered that 38 of the 40 Pride flags installed downtown had been removed and stolen, according to a city press release. The flags were put up by Discover Burien in support of Pride Month, which is recognized in June as a way to celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community and commemorate the Stonewall riots that occurred on June 28, 1969.

"The city of Burien is an inclusive and welcoming city and we want to strongly declare that acts of hate or intimidation based on someone’s identity have no place in our community," read a statement from the city. "The outpouring of support that Discover Burien has received to replace the flags is proof that Burien is a welcoming place for all."

The flag installation was sanctioned by city leaders and the flags were put up on publicly owned light poles, as they have been in the past. This year marked the city of Burien's 4th annual Pride festival.