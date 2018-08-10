Are you ready for the next big earthquake? The Great ShakeOut wants to put Washington state residents to the test.

On October 18 at 10:18 am millions of people across the nation will be dropping, covering, and holding on to participate in The Great ShakeOut.

For the first time, all coastal tsunami sirens will also be tested at 10:18 a.m. using the real sound of the siren, not the Westminster Chimes that typically sound during tests, according to Washington Emergency Management. During previous ShakeOut drills, some jurisdictions have opted out, but all sirens will go off now.

The goal is to spread awareness and help people prepare themselves for when an earthquake or tsunami could unexpectedly hit.

In Washington, over 1 million individuals and companies have signed up to participate in the ShakeOut. Registration for the ShakeOut is free and can be completed online.

With the Pacific Northwest region at high risk for powerful earthquakes, The Great ShakeOut is is a helpful resource for those looking to gain experience for any earthquake that could hit close to home.

Here's what it looks like inside an earthquake simulator set at magnitude 8.0:

