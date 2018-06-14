Ben Gibbard writes and sings recognizable songs as the lead singer of longtime pop stars Death Cab for Cutie. But the first single off the Seattle band’s new album is about how unrecognizable things have become in the city where the band made its name.

“Gold Rush,” off the album “Thank You for Today” (out Aug. 17), is a familiar tune for anyone who has witnessed what Seattle is going through. Gibbard sings about wrecking balls, lost haunts, constructions sites and condos.

“Seattle has been transformed into an almost unrecognizable city over the past 15 to 20 years with the tech boom and specifically with the rise of Amazon and all the other carpet-bagging tech firms that have moved into town to kind of pilfer employees off of Amazon,” Gibbard said. “My neighborhood of Capitol Hill, which I’ve lived in for the better part of the last 20 years, has undergone some really rapid changes, both in the landscape itself — the buildings going up and coming down — but also the cultural landscape has changed, as well."

Read the full story on GeekWire.

© 2018 KING