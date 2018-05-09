Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas plans to report to team headquarters, ending his extended holdout.

The safety posted an Instagram message Wednesday morning, expressing his frustration with the negotiation process.

“With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten,” Thomas wrote after indicating he wouldn’t let his teammates down this weekend.

Shortly before Thomas announced his return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys had made another push to trade for the All-Pro safety.

“Within the past week, Dallas upped its offer to the Seahawks for Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas to a second-round pick, per sources,” Schefter tweeted Wednesday morning. “Seattle wasn’t interested; it wants more.”

Dallas had not been the only club interested in trading for the Seahawks safety, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday, “multiple teams” had been in the hunt.

The Seahawks practice at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and if Thomas is present on the field, the Cowboys and other teams will have to wait until his contract is complete at the end of the season before taking another shot at the Seattle legend.

