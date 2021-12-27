COVID-19 testing sites shut down due to winter weather in Puget Sound region

Weather closed several testing and vaccine sites across western Washington.

SEATTLE — Winter weather forced many COVID-19 testing sites to close and cancel hundreds of appointments in western Washington.

On Monday, people were turned away from the UW Medicine testing site on Aurora Avenue. Dozens of people stood in line outside and cars lined the road of the testing site, which was scheduled to open at 9 a.m., but was closed due to weather, according to UW Medicine's website.

The website said eight other testing sites were also closed because of weather. The sites will also be closed Tuesday, December 28. UW Medicine said the Angle Lake and Renton sites will be open, but have reduced hours. The Auburn site will be open by appointment only.

Many people were scrambling to find an open appointment after their scheduled time was canceled on Monday. Some people were needing a test in order to travel, some needed a test to see family and others were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing right now is critical. Dr. Patrick Mathias, vice chair of clinical operations at UW Medicine, said samples in Seattle collected Christmas Eve had a 13% positivity rate, which is a record high for the pandemic.

The Polyclinic Madison Center COVID-19 testing site opened Monday for people with an appointment.