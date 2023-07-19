Cougar attacks dog near Lake Cushman

A dog who was attacked by a cougar is expected to be OK, officials said.

LAKE CUSHMAN, Wash. — A cougar attacked a dog near Lake Cushman on Wednesday morning, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

The dog is expected to be OK, the sheriff's office said.

A Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife houndsman is in the area to search for the cougar.

Officials said if the cougar is located it will likely be killed because of the attack.

At this time officials do not believe the general public is in danger.

A man was walking with what was described as a small dog on a leash when one of his neighbors stopped to talk to him. Terry Hutchinson told KING 5 the cougar came out of the woods and immediately attacked the dog. Hutchinson said she used an air horn, which she believes scared the cougar away.

"He had a hold of the dog's leash, and when the cougar grabbed the dog it pulled him to the ground. So he was laying on the ground," Hutchinson said. "So that was kind of my other fear, if the cougar let go of the dog he'd go after the next lowest thing, which was ... yeah, it was pretty scary, actually."

Cougar/human interactions are rare in the northwest. But if you encounter one, officials say to do the following:

Do not run

Make noise and appear large

If attacked, fight back

Carry bear spray

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.