Doug's Defenders: Community activists rally to save Douglas Fir in Maple Leaf Neighborhood

Work to cut down the Douglas Fir started on Saturday, but was interrupted by community activists, many of whom are connected to the efforts to save Luma the Cedar.

SEATTLE — A video shared on social media captured the tense confrontation that took place on Saturday in a Maple Leaf neighborhood near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Community activists faced off with Legacy Group Capital and Pacific Tree Management. The latter cut off several of the Douglas fir's branches before halting the work.

"We saw two big trucks coming around the corner. One said Pacific Tree Management on the side," Charlie Priester, who lives near the Douglas fir, said. "We said 'Oh gosh, this doesn't look good.'"

Priester began making calls which led to the community activists arriving to halt the work.

"It was all kind of a blur in a sense. It felt like we needed to do something. My wife and I both thought 'Wow, they're really trying to skirt the law.'"

A public notice from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) shows approval had been granted to cut down the Douglas fir. However, Ballard Tree Service, the business listed on the notice told KING 5 they're no longer part of the project. Activists say their dropping out of the project is due to public pressure.

Those same activists believe what Legacy Group Capital was doing, allowing Pacific Tree Management to cut down the tree, is illegal. KING 5 has reached out to SDCI to see if they're looking into this matter and if they can provide an update.

"I think this is kind of a bigger story about our flight for climate justice," Kim McDonald, who's also against cutting down the tree, said. "Keeping an urban canopy is extremely important as we fight climate change. It's how we combat our neighborhoods from getting hotter and hotter."

McDonald is part of the group that's fighting to save Luma the Cedar in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood. It only made sense that she and others would take up the cause to save the tree now dubbed Doug the fir.

"It seems like developers are taking advantage of whatever rules there are, or lack of rules, without permits, trying to cut down our majestic trees," she said.

Neither Legacy Group Capital nor Pacific Tree Management have responded to our request for comment at this time.

We've also asked SDCI about a video showing the CEO of Legacy Group Capital, Scott Rerucha, saying they've hired someone who used to be the "top guy at the city who approved all the permits in the City of Seattle for years." The direct quote from the video is below: