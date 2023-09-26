Body found matching description of woman swept away at Rialto Beach

The 26-year-old woman was reportedly swept away by the ocean current while visiting the popular beach on Washington's coast Monday.

LA PUSH, Wash — The search for a missing woman near Rialto Beach was called off after authorities discovered a body matching her description Monday, according to the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The Coast Guard said it received a call at 10:50 a.m. on Monday about the 26-year-old who was reportedly taken by ocean currents while she was visiting the popular beach near Olympic National Park. The beach is on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard had two helicopter crews and a land search party participating in the rescue effort, with help from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the La Push Tribal Police Department and the Olympic National Park Search and Rescue Team.

State Park rangers notified the Coast Guard that they found the body matching the description of the missing woman at around 5 p.m. the same day.

The National Weather Service in Seattle had issued a small craft advisory and a gale warning Monday along the coast for strong winds causing hazardous seas.