BELLEVUE, Wash. — A handful of beaches in Bellevue are now "swim at your own risk" due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Right now, swimmers and beach-goers are advised to use caution at Chism, Clyde and Chesterfield beaches.

“This is the first time we have not had enough beach lifeguards,” said Bellevue Public Information Officer Christina Faine.

Bellevue is offering a $250 hiring bonus to all new lifeguard recruits to help overcome the shortage.

The city will also provide certification training at no cost for those who are hired.

Chism, Clyde and Chesterfield beaches will be guarded as new lifeguards are hired and trained.

Faine that the city will open up Chisholm beach first once they get enough qualified lifeguards, then open Chesterfield and Cylde beache.

In the meantime, the city of Bellevue recommends a visit to Entail, Newcastle and Meydenbaur Bay Park beaches, all of which will have lifeguards on duty daily from noon to 7 p.m. until Labor Day.

You can find more information on applying to become a lifeguard here.

In total, the city hopes to hire at least 15 full-time lifeguards to staff the beaches in need.