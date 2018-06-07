The Black family says they choose not to live in the loss of Sgt. Bryan Black. They want to bring the Puyallup community the game of chess that brought him joy while Sgt Bryan Black was alive.

His mother, Karen Black, still keeps the room filled with trophies showing off the victories of championships across the region.

“That’s how Bryan learned how to study and why he was so good at studying because he studied chess from the 4th grade…” Karen said.

The Black family wants other kids to have what Bryan had. After he died, generous community support poured in to help build two chess tables in Pioneer Park outside of Puyallup City Hall.

“First of all it’s such an honor to have Bryan memorialized in such a personal way,” said Karen Black.

His sons Ezekiel and Isaac played in his memory Thursday.

