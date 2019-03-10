SEATTLE — Police are looking for two carjackers who stole a woman's car in North Seattle with both her children still inside it.

The car was stolen in the Wedgewood neighborhood near NE 88th Street and Lake City Way around 6:43 p.m.

Police found the woman's car about two miles away in the Lake City neighborhood at 33rd Avenue NE and NE 123rd Street.

The children were not hurt. The two suspects were not found, police said.

Officers are still searching for the suspects.

One of them is described as a light-skinned man, wearing a red and white checkered shirt with black pants. The second suspect is a white woman, with blonde hair and wearing all black, police said.

If you have any information, police said to call 911 immediately.