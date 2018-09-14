A Federal Way School District bus carry special needs students crashed in Auburn Friday afternoon.

Auburn police said the bus driver appeared to have a medical issue when the bus went off the roadway and into a ditch before hitting a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the accident on the 28900 block of 51st Avenue S.

Four students were onboard at the time of the crash. Everyone on the bus was transported to the hospital.

Police say injuries to those on the bus include bumps and scratches and do not appear to be serious or life-threatening.

