Where is it legal to have a fire this weekend?
After rising temps, drier conditions and an increase in wind gusts, several counties have activated a burn ban.
The following list shows counties that have a burn ban in effect. If a county is NOT LISTED, there is no burn ban in that area.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.
Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Burn ban in effect July 1 - September 30 or until further notice.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Campfires in designated areas at campgrounds and small recreational fires on residential property.
Lincoln County
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Okanogan County:
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Exception: Small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved camp grounds or private property with the owner’s permission.
Skagit County
Burning allowed for natural vegetation only, including leaves, grass and tree trimmings.
A burn permit from the Skagit County Fire Marshal is required you're planning to burn a larger pile.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Spokane County
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Stevens County
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Burn bans are in effect until further notice, unless otherwise noted.
View burn ban information for state and federal lands.
Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map.