Where is it legal to have a fire this weekend?

After rising temps, drier conditions and an increase in wind gusts, several counties have activated a burn ban.

The following list shows counties that have a burn ban in effect. If a county is NOT LISTED, there is no burn ban in that area.

Adams County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Asotin County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Benton County

Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.

Chelan County

Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.

Clallam County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Columbia County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Douglas County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Garfield County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Grant County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Jefferson County

Burn ban in effect July 1 - September 30 or until further notice.

Exception: Recreational fires.

Kittitas County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Klickitat County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Kitsap County

Exception: Campfires in designated areas at campgrounds and small recreational fires on residential property.

Lincoln County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Okanogan County:

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Pierce County

Exception: Small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved camp grounds or private property with the owner’s permission.

Skagit County

Burning allowed for natural vegetation only, including leaves, grass and tree trimmings.

A burn permit from the Skagit County Fire Marshal is required you're planning to burn a larger pile.

Snohomish County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Spokane County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Stevens County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Walla Walla County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Whitman County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Yakima County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Burn bans are in effect until further notice, unless otherwise noted.

View burn ban information for state and federal lands.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map.

