Buoy Beer hopes to keep Astoria brewery staff working after roof collapse

In a statement, Buoy Beer's president said the company is working with city officials and other professionals to "figure out the next steps."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Buoy Beer Company's popular brewery in Astoria is closed until further notice after its roof collapsed and part of the original building caved in Tuesday evening. The company is now trying to figure out how to keep its employees working.

"We are working on plans to keep our entire team working and figure out ways to get back to brewing, as our brewhouse and fermentation facility has not been affected," David Kroening, president of Buoy Beer Company, said in a statement Wednesday.

The damaged building housed Buoy Beer's restaurant, small batch brewery, several brewing tanks and its canning line. The facility was closed and unoccupied at the time of the collapse and no one was hurt, according to officials.

By Wednesday, the building was fenced off to the public and city manager Brett Estes said it's been deemed unsafe to occupy.

"We will continue to work with the City of Astoria officials and other professionals to inspect things more thoroughly as we figure out the next steps," the company's statement said.

Buoy Beer's brewery, located on the water near the mouth of the Columbia River, has established itself as a staple for locals and tourists alike.

"It's also one of my favorite places to eat," said Astoria resident Kevin Hudson. "It's really sad to see it like this though. One of my friends actually works there. I don't think they're having anyone work there right now."

The company said it will likely take some time to meet with city officials and figure out what needs to be done to move forward.

"We are humbled by the overwhelming support from our local community as well as our industry friends," the company's statement said. "We feel lucky to live and work in this place and in an industry like ours. Thank you for all your kindness while we navigate this situation."