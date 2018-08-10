Both directions of I-5 in Tacoma are closed due to multiple crashes near State Route 16.

All lanes are closed within a mile of each crash.

According to state troopers, the first crash occurred when a box truck traveling south struck debris in the road, causing it to lose control and strike the center barrier. Several sections of the barrier were damaged or moved into the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

A second crash occurred when a semi-truck traveling north struck the inside barrier, pushing it into the southbound lanes - essentially the same thing that happened minutes earlier in the other direction.

Collector-distributor lanes in both directions are being used to divert traffic around the crashes.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to the city center collector-distributor lanes. All southbound traffic is being diverted onto the 38th Street exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

