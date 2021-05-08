Crews battle large brush fire in Bonney Lake

Firefighters in east Pierce County are working to put out a brush fire burning in terrain that's difficult to access.
The fire is burning on a hillside in the trees near the area of 131st and 210th streets in Bonney Lake. A firefighting team has been positioned in that area to protect structures and the roads remain open at this time.
A 10-person crew from the state's Department of Natural Resources is on scene assisting local firefighters. A helicopter crew is also dumping water on the fire.
Crews are also dealing with a second, smaller fire in the same area, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.