Crews battle large brush fire in Bonney Lake

A 10-person crew from the state's Department of Natural Resources is on scene assisting local firefighters. A helicopter crew is also dumping water on the fire.

Firefighters in east Pierce County are working to put out a brush fire burning in terrain that's difficult to access.

The fire is burning on a hillside in the trees near the area of 131st and 210th streets in Bonney Lake. A firefighting team has been positioned in that area to protect structures and the roads remain open at this time.

Crews are also dealing with a second, smaller fire in the same area, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

EPFR firefighters are responding to a large brush fire at 210th and 132nd in Bonney Lake. Crew access is difficult. A Pierce County Strike Team is enroute. DNR resources are on scene as well. Please avoid the area to allow responders room to work. pic.twitter.com/dUyJ2W3Z7h — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) August 5, 2021