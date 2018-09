Boeing could be getting ready to ramp up production at its Renton factory.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reports the 737-developer is looking to increase its monthly production from 52 to 63 planes.

Renton Mayor Denis Law said he's been told be several Boeing managers the company about the plan to increase production. Boeing officials did not confirm the report.

