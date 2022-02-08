Woman's body pulled from Snoqualmie River in Carnation

CARNATION, Wash. — A woman's body was pulled from the Snoqualmie River in Carnation over the weekend.
On Saturday, someone walking on a trail near Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center near Carnation-Duvall Road spotted the body and called 911, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
A marine unit recovered the body.
The county medical examiner is working to identify the person.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.