Police believe the bodies of two boaters who went missing from Lake Washington on Sept. 2 have been found.

Mercer Island Police said the man and woman were recovered from 110 feet of water, approximately one mile from Mercer Island shore near the 7800 block of West Mercer Way.

The bodies are presumed to be that of 33-year-old James Le and 31-year-old Vanna Nguyen, who went missing off of Mercer Island early September.

However, the medical examiner's office will independently confirm their identities and the cause of death.

Mercer Island Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma.

Back on Sept. 2, police responded to reports of a boat playing loud music on Lake Washington. When crews responded, they found the boat in question but nobody on board.

Clothing, cell phones and other items were left on the boat.

The boat was located around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, however, police believed that the pair had got on the water hours earlier.

Mercer Island Police said it was likely the boat drifted from Seattle's jurisdictional waters, making it difficult to initially pinpoint where they had disappeared.

