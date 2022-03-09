Bellingham to host virtual 'Meet the Candidates' event for city's next police chief

The city said it received 15 applications for the police department’s chief position and city representatives picked three applicants to move forward.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The search for the next Bellingham police chief is well underway, and the city is giving residents the opportunity to meet the semi-finalists next week.

The city of Bellingham is hosting a virtual “Meet the Candidates” public forum on Thursday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Flo Simon served through the end of 2021 and was appointed after the departure of former Chief David Doll, who retired in January 2021. Simon is a 30-year department veteran and was the city’s first female police chief.

The three semi-finalists are:

John DeRousse, Deputy Chief, Everett Police Department

Dennis Flynn, Commander, Commerce City Police Department

Rebecca Mertzig, Police Chief, Stanwood Police Department/Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Bellingham residents can register for the virtual forum on the city's website. The city said a recording of the event would be available for residents unable to attend.

The three candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions from the community selected during a community feedback process last year. Residents will also be asked to fill out a survey to give feedback following the forum.

Finalist interviews are scheduled for late March, with a final selection announcement anticipated in May or June, according to the city.